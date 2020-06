Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 22:18 Hits: 0

Marijuana multistate operator Acreage Holdings relinquished its medical cannabis manufacturing license in Iowa, two months after halting operations at the facility.

Acreage pulls out of Iowa medical marijuana market is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/acreage-holdings-pulls-out-of-iowa-medical-cannabis-market/