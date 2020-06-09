California Cannabis Q&A: The Webinar Video Replay

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020

On May 28th, California attorneys Alison Malsbury, Griffen Thorne, and Hilary Bricken hosted an interactive webinar to answer questions on all aspects of the licensed cannabis industry in California, as well as hemp, CBD and the effects of COVID-19 on each industry.

In case you couldn’t join, or if you would like to revisit some of the information, you can stream the webinar below. We will also be following up with a blog post answering questions we could not get to in the webinar itself. Check back on Saturday for that one.

