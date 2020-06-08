Netherlands apparently limiting number of German cannabis clients

Articles

The Dutch government agency responsible for exporting medical cannabis exports is reportedly limiting, for now, the number of German wholesalers it ships to. Berlin-based AMP German Cannabis Group said in a news release the Dutch Office of Medicinal Cannabis (OMC) “has postponed selling EU-(Good Manufacturing Practice) medical cannabis to additional importers, including AMP, until further […]

