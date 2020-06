Schwazze signs deal to buy Colorado cannabis retailer Star Buds for $118M

Articles

Published on Monday, 08 June 2020

Denver-based Schwazze, a vertically integrated cannabis company formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies, signed definitive acquisition agreements to purchase 14 Star Buds retail locations in Colorado for $118 million in a cash and stock deal. The acquisitions include 13 retail operations – four dispensaries in Denver, two dispensaries in Aurora, one dispensary each in Commerce […]

