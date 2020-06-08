Cannabis growers use technology and automation to cut costs and promote safety amid downturn, pandemic

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 08 June 2020

Cannabis cultivators are turning to technology and automation to help achieve efficiencies, cut costs and keep workers safe during the coronavirus pandemic and the current economic downturn. Growers report technology and automation solutions that include: Automated irrigation, fertigation and HVAC systems to limit the amount of labor needed in the operation. Robots to place early […]

