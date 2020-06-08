How two cannabis businesses pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic

Articles

CommCan, a vertically integrated cannabis company in Massachusetts, and Golden Leaf Holdings, with dispensaries in Oregon, responded differently to coronavirus-related lockdowns. But both were successful. Ellen Rosenfeld, president and founder of CommCan, was granted expedited approval by Massachusetts regulators to do home deliveries to her medical customers. Ultimately, however, CommCan didn’t go the home delivery […]

