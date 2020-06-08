The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How two cannabis businesses pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

CommCan, a vertically integrated cannabis company in Massachusetts, and Golden Leaf Holdings, with dispensaries in Oregon, responded differently to coronavirus-related lockdowns. But both were successful. Ellen Rosenfeld, president and founder of CommCan, was granted expedited approval by Massachusetts regulators to do home deliveries to her medical customers. Ultimately, however, CommCan didn’t go the home delivery […]

How two cannabis businesses pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/how-cannabis-businesses-commcan-golden-leaf-holdings-pivoted-for-the-pandemic/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version