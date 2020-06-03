The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cannabis retailer Harborside appeals 280E tax ruling, but will it prove fruitful?

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Oakland, California-based marijuana retailer Harborside is returning to court again to argue that Section 280E of the federal tax code is unconstitutional - and this time, the company is employing a new legal team and a slightly different approach.

Cannabis retailer Harborside appeals 280E tax ruling, but will it prove fruitful? is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-retailer-harborside-appeals-280e-tax-ruling/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version