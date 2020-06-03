Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

Oakland, California-based marijuana retailer Harborside is returning to court again to argue that Section 280E of the federal tax code is unconstitutional - and this time, the company is employing a new legal team and a slightly different approach.

Cannabis retailer Harborside appeals 280E tax ruling, but will it prove fruitful? is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

