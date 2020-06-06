Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 14:00 Hits: 0

REGISTER HERE to attend the FREE CBD webinar series!

How can hemp-derived products help you safeguard and grow your business? Join Harris Bricken’s hemp/ CBD attorneys as they speak at the following FREE webinars hosted by The Daily Dose. When you register, you register for all three free webinars.

Selling Hemp Derived CBD Products in Your Retail Shop, Why Now?• Tuesday, June 9 at 11am PT

Join attorney Daniel Shortt as he joins the panel to discuss the following:

The Fundamentals of CBD: What to Look for In Products & How to Assess a Reputable Brand or Manufacturer

The Current Market: What CBD Products Major Retailers Have Invested In & Where You Can Source Products Now

How to Market & Sell CBD Products Online • Tuesday, June 16 at 11am PT

Join attorney Nathalie Bougenies as she joins the panel to discuss the following:

How to navigate the marketing landscape of hemp-derived CBD products online

How to select the best products to drive online sales and organic traffic for free

What marketing claims to avoid so you don’t get a warning letter from the FDA

The Future of CBD Retail & Other Cannabinoids • Tuesday, June 23 at 11am PT

Join attorney Griffen Thorne as he joins the panel to discuss the following:

The latest cannabinoids and their potential

Which cannabinoids are most likely to grow as popular as CBD

How retails can expect the hemp-derived product industry to grow and change

REGISTER HERE today!

The post FREE Retail CBD Webinar Series: June 9, 16 and 23 appeared first on Harris Bricken.

Read more https://harrisbricken.com/cannalawblog/free-retail-cbd-webinar-series-june-9-16-and-23/