Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

It took eight months, but Connecticut lawmakers have added chronic pain as a qualifying condition to use medical cannabis, which could significantly boost the state’s growing, $100 million-plus market. The bipartisan legislative panel, according to the Connecticut Post, also agreed with a state Board of Physicians recommendation in late September 2019 to add Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/connecticut-adds-chronic-pain-to-medical-marijuana-qualifying-list/