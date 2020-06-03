The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Connecticut adds chronic pain to medical marijuana qualifying list

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

It took eight months, but Connecticut lawmakers have added chronic pain as a qualifying condition to use medical cannabis, which could significantly boost the state’s growing, $100 million-plus market. The bipartisan legislative panel, according to the Connecticut Post, also agreed with a state Board of Physicians recommendation in late September 2019 to add Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. […]

Connecticut adds chronic pain to medical marijuana qualifying list is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/connecticut-adds-chronic-pain-to-medical-marijuana-qualifying-list/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version