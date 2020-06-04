Election might have boosted NM adult-use marijuana legalization hopes

Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020

The prospects for recreational cannabis legalization in New Mexico appear brighter after two key conservative Democratic state Senate leaders lost primary elections this week. Senate President Mary Kay Papen and Senate Finance Committee leader John Arthur Smith were defeated by progressive candidates Carrie Hamblen and Neomi Martinez-Parra, respectively. Hamblen and Martinez-Parra are favored to win […]

