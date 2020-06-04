The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Election might have boosted NM adult-use marijuana legalization hopes

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The prospects for recreational cannabis legalization in New Mexico appear brighter after two key conservative Democratic state Senate leaders lost primary elections this week. Senate President Mary Kay Papen and Senate Finance Committee leader John Arthur Smith were defeated by progressive candidates Carrie Hamblen and Neomi Martinez-Parra, respectively. Hamblen and Martinez-Parra are favored to win […]

Election might have boosted NM adult-use marijuana legalization hopes is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/election-may-have-boosted-new-mexico-recreational-marijuana-legalization-hopes/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version