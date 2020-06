Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020

This is a paid post. Contact¬† This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ¬†for more information. Modular Wiped Film Distillation Unit Easy expansion and scalability to minimize downtime and maximize production. Grass Valley, CA: TruSteel today announced the EVO-6 Series, a new wiped film distillation unit. The EVO Series brings a revolutionary modular design for a rapidly scaling botanical and pharmaceutical extraction industry. […]

