Modular Wiped Film Distillation Unit Easy expansion and scalability to minimize downtime and maximize production. Grass Valley, CA: TruSteel today announced the EVO-6 Series, a new wiped film distillation unit. The EVO Series brings a revolutionary modular design for a rapidly scaling botanical and pharmaceutical extraction industry.

