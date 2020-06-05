Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 15:45 Hits: 0

Aurora Cannabis is disposing of another investment for a large loss. The Alberta company said it is unloading its 23% stake in Alcanna, one of the largest retailers of alcohol and cannabis in North America. Alcanna and Aurora entered into an agreement with a group of underwriters who agreed to purchase all the common shares […]

Aurora Cannabis unloading Alcanna stake for CA$110M less than it paid is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/aurora-cannabis-unloading-alcanna-stake-for-ca110-million-less-than-it-paid/