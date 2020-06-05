Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 16:22 Hits: 0

Beleave has become the latest in a wave of Canadian cannabis companies seeking creditor protection. The Toronto-based company will apply for a creditor protection order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Friday, according to a news release. The company has arranged a debtor-in-possession loan from Hegedus Consulting Service to fund the proceedings under […]

Beleave joins growing list of Canadian cannabis insolvencies is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/beleave-becomes-latest-in-wave-of-canadian-cannabis-insolvencies/