Beleave joins growing list of Canadian cannabis insolvencies

Beleave has become the latest in a wave of Canadian cannabis companies seeking creditor protection. The Toronto-based company will apply for a creditor protection order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Friday, according to a news release. The company has arranged a debtor-in-possession loan from Hegedus Consulting Service to fund the proceedings under […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/beleave-becomes-latest-in-wave-of-canadian-cannabis-insolvencies/

