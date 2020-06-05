Competition grows in Germany’s medical cannabis extracts market

Articles

Canadian cannabis producer Tilray announced the availability of a new full-spectrum extract for Germany’s medical market, the company’s first product in that market offering a larger CBD concentration than THC. The product has 5 milligrams of THC per millilitre and 20 milligrams of CBD per millilitre. Tilray’s announcement didn’t disclose the size of the bottle. […]

