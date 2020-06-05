Deadline to apply for German cannabis distribution contract extended yet again

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

The deadline to apply to be the distribution service provider for Germany’s domestically produced medical cannabis has been extended again. Now companies are able to submit applications until June 23. The original deadline was April 28. That was first extended to May 26 and then to June 9. Applicants’ offers must now be binding until […]

