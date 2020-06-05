Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 20:09 Hits: 0

At least two California retailers have seen enough of a downturn in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic that they’ve had to reduce their workforces. The Apothecarium and Sparc, longtime San Francisco marijuana shops, confirmed to the Bay Area Reporter that they were forced to cut staff in response to slower-than-usual sales. Ryan Hudson, CEO of […]

Two San Francisco marijuana stores announce layoffs, furloughs is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

https://mjbizdaily.com/san-francisco-marijuana-stores-apothecarium-sparc-announce-layoffs-furloughs/