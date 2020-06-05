The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Two San Francisco marijuana stores announce layoffs, furloughs

At least two California retailers have seen enough of a downturn in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic that they’ve had to reduce their workforces. The Apothecarium and Sparc, longtime San Francisco marijuana shops, confirmed to the Bay Area Reporter that they were forced to cut staff in response to slower-than-usual sales. Ryan Hudson, CEO of […]

