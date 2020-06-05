The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Nonprofit resource group seeks to set water standards for cannabis growers

Portland, Oregon-based Resource Innovation Institute (RII) is hoping to establish standards for water quality and water use for marijuana cultivators, including both indoor and outdoor growers. Members of the cannabis industry have been calling for standards across sectors for years, though few have been put in place. According to Greenhouse Grower, Derek Smith, executive director […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-cultivation-water-quality-and-usage-standards/

