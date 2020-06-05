Multistate operator Columbia Care sued over Florida medical marijuana license

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

A Florida partnership has sued multistate marijuana operator Columbia Care for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently strip its rights to a medical cannabis license worth tens of millions of dollars. Florida MCBD filed the lawsuit against New York-based Columbia Care in the commercial division of the New York County Supreme Court. Columbia Care co-founders Michael Abbott […]

