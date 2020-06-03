Uruguay sends another record-breaking shipment of cannabis flower to Europe

Articles

Uruguay-based Fotmer Life Sciences exported another large shipment of medical cannabis to Portugal in May – this one totaling almost 1.5 metric tons (3,307 pounds), according to Uruguayan customs documents viewed by Marijuana Business Daily. The overseas shipment comes about six months after Fotmer sent 1 metric ton of high-THC cannabis flower to Portugal. The […]

