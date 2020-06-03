Trichome Financial gets court approval to acquire James E. Wagner

Articles

Toronto-based cannabis sector financier Trichome Financial Corp. received court approval to complete its acquisition of troubled Ontario marijuana grower James E. Wagner Cultivation Corp. (JWC). JWC entered creditor protection in April. Trichome, which had a debtor-in-possession loan deal with JWC, announced its successful stalking horse bid for the company in May. The total value of […]

