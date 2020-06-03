Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 19:14 Hits: 0

Clever Leaves could become the first medical cannabis company with its main operations in Colombia to list on the Nasdaq stock market. The company said that it entered into a nonbinding letter of intent (LOI) to combine its business with Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA). The two parties are aiming to sign a definitive […]

Clever Leaves seeks Nasdaq listing via merger with SAMA is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/clever-leaves-seeks-nasdaq-listing-via-merger-with-sama/