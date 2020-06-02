Draft rules call for Missouri medical marijuana stores to warn against vaping

Articles

Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Missouri regulators released draft rules that would require medical cannabis dispensaries to alert customers about the dangers of vaping THC products, even though most of the vaping-related illnesses that began in summer 2019 have been linked back to the illicit market. According to Greenway, the Missouri Cannabis Industry’s publication, each dispensary would have to display […]

