Maine recreational cannabis businesses sue to retain residency rule

Local marijuana businesses in Maine are suing the state in an effort to force it to enforce a residency requirement for the adult-use market. State regulators dropped the four-year residency requirement in May, saying they didn’t believe they could win a legal challenge over the issue filed by the state’s largest medical cannabis company, Wellness […]

