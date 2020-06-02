The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Chart: Florida’s medical cannabis market booms despite pandemic, US economic woes

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Florida’s medical marijuana industry continues to surge, with sales remaining well above pre-pandemic levels. Demand for medical marijuana is at an all-time high, providing yet another example of the durability of cannabis demand in times of economic distress. Over the first 10 weeks of 2020, dispensaries in Florida sold an […]

Chart: Florida’s medical cannabis market booms despite pandemic, US economic woes is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/florida-medical-cannabis-market-booms-despite-pandemic-american-economic-woes/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version