Chart: Florida’s medical cannabis market booms despite pandemic, US economic woes

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Florida’s medical marijuana industry continues to surge, with sales remaining well above pre-pandemic levels. Demand for medical marijuana is at an all-time high, providing yet another example of the durability of cannabis demand in times of economic distress. Over the first 10 weeks of 2020, dispensaries in Florida sold an […]

