Louisiana OKs medical marijuana reform, but minimal market boost seen

Louisiana lawmakers passed two medical cannabis expansion bills on Sunday, but it’s uncertain whether the reforms will be enough to ensure the business viability of the small, heavily regulated program. The bills, which are expected to be signed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, would: Allow physicians to decide whether to recommend MMJ to patients. […]

