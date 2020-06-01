The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Louisiana OKs medical marijuana reform, but minimal market boost seen

Louisiana lawmakers passed two medical cannabis expansion bills on Sunday, but it’s uncertain whether the reforms will be enough to ensure the business viability of the small, heavily regulated program. The bills, which are expected to be signed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, would: Allow physicians to decide whether to recommend MMJ to patients. […]

Louisiana OKs medical marijuana reform, but minimal market boost seen is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/louisiana-lawmakers-approve-medical-cannabis-reform-bills/

