Health Canada reinstates some CannTrust cannabis licenses

Federal cannabis licenses for one of CannTrust’s facilities were reinstated, about nine months after the embattled Ontario producer was hit with suspensions over legal and regulatory breaches. In September, Health Canada suspended the licenses held by CannTrust for its Niagara and Vaughan sites over noncompliance with the Cannabis Act and regulations. Now, Health Canada said […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/health-canada-reinstates-some-canntrust-cannabis-licenses/

