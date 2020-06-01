Category: Cannabis Hits: 1
Denver-based marijuana management platform MJardin Group terminated its planned acquisition of Nevada edibles maker Cannabella. In a short news release, MJardin disclosed only that the deal had failed to close. The arrangement has been in limbo for more than a year since MJardin announced in April 2019 its plans to acquire Carson City Agency Solutions, […]
MJardin aborts acquisition of Nevada cannabis edibles maker is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
