MJardin aborts acquisition of Nevada cannabis edibles maker

Denver-based marijuana management platform MJardin Group terminated its planned acquisition of Nevada edibles maker Cannabella. In a short news release, MJardin disclosed only that the deal had failed to close. The arrangement has been in limbo for more than a year since MJardin announced in April 2019 its plans to acquire Carson City Agency Solutions, […]

