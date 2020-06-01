The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why some marijuana MSOs are prospering during tough times

A number of multistate marijuana operators are struggling, unloading assets, cutting jobs and overhead costs as well as scrapping expansion plans amid a looming recession and a shortage of investor funding. But other MSOs are doing well financially: Cresco Labs, Curaleaf, Green Thumb Industries and Trulieve, among others. What makes a successful MSO these days […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/why-some-marijuana-multistate-operators-are-prospering-during-tough-times/

