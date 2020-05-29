The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Essential’ designation does not help cannabis companies’ bankruptcy cases

Federal bankruptcy protections remain unavailable for marijuana companies, even though the medical cannabis industry has been deemed “essential” during the COVID-19 pandemic by every state that has a functional MMJ program. According to The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Department of Justice continues to argue in court against extending bankruptcy protections for marijuana companies, and […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/essential-business-designation-does-not-impact-marijuana-bankruptcy-protections/

