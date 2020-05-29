‘Essential’ designation does not help cannabis companies’ bankruptcy cases

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 29 May 2020

Federal bankruptcy protections remain unavailable for marijuana companies, even though the medical cannabis industry has been deemed “essential” during the COVID-19 pandemic by every state that has a functional MMJ program. According to The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Department of Justice continues to argue in court against extending bankruptcy protections for marijuana companies, and […]

