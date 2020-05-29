Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 18:10 Hits: 0

In a split decision, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that a would-be medical marijuana cultivator who sued the state over alleged unfair business licensing application treatment can proceed – despite objections from the state’s attorney general. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge had tried to get the Carpenter Farms lawsuit dismissed by arguing that the state […]

Arkansas high court allows marijuana permit dispute to move forward is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/arkansas-supreme-court-allows-marijuana-permit-dispute-to-move-forward/