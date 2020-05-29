The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Arkansas high court allows marijuana permit dispute to move forward

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

In a split decision, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that a would-be medical marijuana cultivator who sued the state over alleged unfair business licensing application treatment can proceed – despite objections from the state’s attorney general. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge had tried to get the Carpenter Farms lawsuit dismissed by arguing that the state […]

Arkansas high court allows marijuana permit dispute to move forward is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/arkansas-supreme-court-allows-marijuana-permit-dispute-to-move-forward/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version