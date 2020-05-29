Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 18:29 Hits: 1

Red Lake Nation citizens, an Ojibwe American Indian tribe in Minnesota, voted in favor of developing a medical marijuana program. Red Lake Nation News reported that 80% of the tribe said yes to a medical marijuana program that would allow the sale and use of medical cannabis flower, which the state of Minnesota prohibits. The […]

Minnesota tribe approves medical cannabis with flower sales is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/minnesota-ojibwe-tribe-approves-medical-marijuana-with-flower-sales/