The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Minnesota tribe approves medical cannabis with flower sales

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Red Lake Nation citizens, an Ojibwe American Indian tribe in Minnesota, voted in favor of developing a medical marijuana program. Red Lake Nation News reported that 80% of the tribe said yes to a medical marijuana program that would allow the sale and use of medical cannabis flower, which the state of Minnesota prohibits. The […]

Minnesota tribe approves medical cannabis with flower sales is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/minnesota-ojibwe-tribe-approves-medical-marijuana-with-flower-sales/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version