The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cannabis firm Canopy Growth reshapes strategy after reporting CA$1.3 billion loss

Category: Cannabis Hits: 3

International cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. lost ground in Canada’s growing recreational marijuana market in its fourth quarter, with net revenue dropping 13% compared to the previous quarter. Canopy posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.3 billion Canadian dollars ($944 million) and an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$102 million. Recreational marijuana revenue tumbled 28% from […]

Cannabis firm Canopy Growth reshapes strategy after reporting CA$1.3 billion loss is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-firm-canopy-growth-reshapes-strategy-after-reporting-ca1-billion-loss/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version