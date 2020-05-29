Cannabis firm Canopy Growth reshapes strategy after reporting CA$1.3 billion loss

Articles

International cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. lost ground in Canada’s growing recreational marijuana market in its fourth quarter, with net revenue dropping 13% compared to the previous quarter. Canopy posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.3 billion Canadian dollars ($944 million) and an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$102 million. Recreational marijuana revenue tumbled 28% from […]

