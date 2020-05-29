Missouri medical cannabis program moves forward amid wide-ranging probe into possible misconduct

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 29 May 2020

Scrutiny of Missouri’s medical cannabis licensing recently escalated to Gov. Mike Parson’s office and a close adviser, apparently making the investigation among the first MMJ licensing probes to extend to the highest levels of state government. The legislative inquiry isn’t expected to affect the program’s rollout later this summer or fall, but it is a […]

