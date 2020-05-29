The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Missouri medical cannabis program moves forward amid wide-ranging probe into possible misconduct

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Scrutiny of Missouri’s medical cannabis licensing recently escalated to Gov. Mike Parson’s office and a close adviser, apparently making the investigation among the first MMJ licensing probes to extend to the highest levels of state government. The legislative inquiry isn’t expected to affect the program’s rollout later this summer or fall, but it is a […]

Missouri medical cannabis program moves forward amid wide-ranging probe into possible misconduct is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/missouri-medical-cannabis-program-investigation-into-possible-misconduct/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version