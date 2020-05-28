Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

A document prepared by the chair of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) has laid out a course to keep on track for December’s key vote on the World Health Organization’s cannabis scheduling recommendations. This is positive news for industry stakeholders concerned about a possible delay stemming from the coronavirus crisis. While the […]

UN body preparing for December vote on WHO cannabis recommendations despite coronavirus is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/united-nations-body-preparing-for-december-vote-on-who-cannabis-recommendations/