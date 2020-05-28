The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Medical cannabis sales in West Virginia delayed another year

Medical marijuana companies in West Virginia, which has one of the slowest-launching programs in the cannabis industry, will have to wait at least another year before beginning sales. Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary of the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources, said the agency is “looking at making the product available in the spring of […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/medical-cannabis-sales-in-west-virginia-delayed-another-year/

