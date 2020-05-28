The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ontario considering cannabis lounge feedback; ‘no time frame’ for changes

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General is still considering comments and submissions it received for expanding business opportunities in the regulated cannabis industry – including allowing marijuana consumption cafes and special-occasion permits. The public consultation period closed March 10. “While the regulatory registry posting has closed, the Ministry continues to consider comments received through this […]

Ontario considering cannabis lounge feedback; ‘no time frame’ for changes is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontario-still-considering-cannabis-lounge-feedback-no-timeframe-for-changes/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version