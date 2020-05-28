Ontario considering cannabis lounge feedback; ‘no time frame’ for changes

Articles

Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General is still considering comments and submissions it received for expanding business opportunities in the regulated cannabis industry – including allowing marijuana consumption cafes and special-occasion permits. The public consultation period closed March 10. “While the regulatory registry posting has closed, the Ministry continues to consider comments received through this […]

