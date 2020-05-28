British Columbia weighs online sales, delivery for cannabis stores

Articles

British Columbia says it is looking into measures to support adult-use cannabis businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, including the possibility of allowing stores to conduct online sales and delivery. Privately owned cannabis stores in the province are allowed to accept product reservations online, but payment must be received in stores. Delivery is not allowed. The […]

