Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 16:34 Hits: 0

A growing cannabis industry helped push positive growth in Canada’s realized net farm income in 2019, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Canada’s national data bureau defines realized net farm income as “the difference between a farmer’s cash receipts and operating expenses, minus depreciation, plus income in kind.” Total farm cash receipts, which measure […]

Legal cannabis contributes CA$2.3 billion to crop receipts in Canada is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/legal-cannabis-contributes-ca2-3-billion-to-crop-receipts-in-canada/