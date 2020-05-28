Articles

The Nevada secretary of state’s office is reviewing allegations made by a former MedMen Enterprises executive that the cannabis company’s co-founders made illegal campaign donations to Democratic Gov. Steve Sioslak. The allegations by former MedMen Chief Financial Officer James Parker were contained in a January 2019 lawsuit filed in California and were made public by […]

Nevada reviewing alleged campaign illegalities by marijuana MSO MedMen is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

