Guam’s Cannabis Control Board expects to hold a meeting in the coming weeks to finalize a regulatory framework governing the territory’s adult-use marijuana industry. The rules, due by early April, have been delayed as some of the board’s members were addressing issues related to the COVID-19 crisis. Now that the virus is under control, the […]

Guam cannabis board plans virtual meeting to finalize rules amid COVID-19 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

