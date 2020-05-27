The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

California bribery case highlights corruption allegations engulfing the state’s cannabis industry

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

When federal attorneys in California announced bribery charges last week against two Calexico city officials who allegedly accepted $35,000 in cash bribes in exchange for help obtaining marijuana business licenses, many in the cannabis industry shrugged it off as par for the course. “It’s not necessarily the norm, but it’s not far from it,” said […]

California bribery case highlights corruption allegations engulfing the state’s cannabis industry is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-cannabis-industry-bribery/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version