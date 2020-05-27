California bribery case highlights corruption allegations engulfing the state’s cannabis industry

Articles

Category: Cannabis

When federal attorneys in California announced bribery charges last week against two Calexico city officials who allegedly accepted $35,000 in cash bribes in exchange for help obtaining marijuana business licenses, many in the cannabis industry shrugged it off as par for the course. “It’s not necessarily the norm, but it’s not far from it,” said […]

