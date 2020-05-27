Arkansas medical cannabis dispensary wins trademark dispute against MSO

Articles

What’s in a name? Plenty, at least to a locally owned Arkansas medical cannabis dispensary pitted against a large multistate operator. Harvest Cannabis Dispensary, a family owned business licensed in the central Arkansas city of Conway, won a preliminary injunction prohibiting two facilities managed by Arizona-based MSO Harvest Health & Recreation from using the Harvest […]

