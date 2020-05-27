Marijuana REIT seeks to raise $100 million in public offering

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP), a real estate investment trust based in San Diego that specializes in sale-leaseback deals in the marijuana industry, plans to raise $100 million by selling more than 1 million shares. The underwritten public offering of 1,348,389 shares of IIP’s common stock is expected to close May 29. Proceeds from the offering will […]

