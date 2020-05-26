Cresco Labs plans to acquire four medical cannabis dispensaries in Ohio

Articles

Cresco Labs, a vertically integrated multistate marijuana company, said it agreed to purchase four Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries, currently operated by Verdant Creations, as the Illinois-based company increased its investment in what’s shaping up to be a lucrative market. Cresco will pay $375,000 in cash for each store as well as $500,000 of the company’s […]

