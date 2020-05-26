COVID-19 might force distribution delay for Germany’s first cannabis harvest

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

The first domestic harvest of medical cannabis in Germany, slated for October, could be delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, regulators warned. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) wrote in updated documentation that “it cannot be ruled out that the first delivery will be delayed” because of COVID-19. The agency previously […]

