The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

COVID-19 might force distribution delay for Germany’s first cannabis harvest

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The first domestic harvest of medical cannabis in Germany, slated for October, could be delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, regulators warned. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) wrote in updated documentation that “it cannot be ruled out that the first delivery will be delayed” because of COVID-19. The agency previously […]

COVID-19 might force distribution delay for Germany’s first cannabis harvest is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/covid-19-might-force-distribution-delay-for-germanys-first-cannabis-harvest/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version