MJBizDaily’s marijuana, hemp discussion groups live on Leafwire

Marijuana Business Daily has launched two cannabis-related discussion groups on Leafwire, a LinkedIn-style digital service for MJ industry professionals. One group focuses on international marijuana business news; the other shares stories about the hemp industry. The two groups will bring MJBizDaily stories directly to the Leafwire audience and are intended to encourage conversation and networking […]

