Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Canadian cannabis cultivator Aphria Inc. is moving its U.S. stock listing to a new venue, departing the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in favor of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The move will take place after markets close on Friday, June 5. Shares of Aphria will start trading on the Nasdaq as of Monday, June […]

Cannabis producer Aphria moving US listing to Nasdaq from NYSE is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

