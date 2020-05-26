The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cannabis producer Aphria moving US listing to Nasdaq from NYSE

Canadian cannabis cultivator Aphria Inc. is moving its U.S. stock listing to a new venue, departing the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in favor of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The move will take place after markets close on Friday, June 5. Shares of Aphria will start trading on the Nasdaq as of Monday, June […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canadian-marijuana-firm-aphria-moving-us-listing-to-nasdaq-from-nyse/

