The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Manitoba to open cannabis store market ‘to all prospective retailers’

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Manitoba will soon begin taking applications for new cannabis store licenses, opening up the recreational marijuana market in the central Canadian province to all comers. Applications will be accepted starting June 1, but the province will only process one location per applicant at a time. Applicants without any existing stores in Manitoba will be prioritized, […]

Manitoba to open cannabis store market ‘to all prospective retailers’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/manitoba-to-open-cannabis-store-market-to-all-prospective-retailers/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version