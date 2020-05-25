Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 16:56 Hits: 1

Manitoba will soon begin taking applications for new cannabis store licenses, opening up the recreational marijuana market in the central Canadian province to all comers. Applications will be accepted starting June 1, but the province will only process one location per applicant at a time. Applicants without any existing stores in Manitoba will be prioritized, […]

Manitoba to open cannabis store market ‘to all prospective retailers’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/manitoba-to-open-cannabis-store-market-to-all-prospective-retailers/