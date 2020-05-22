The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jamaica plans to maintain ‘functional’ cannabis market amid pandemic

Jamaica published details about the “Business Continuity Plan” it has implemented to maintain a functional and expanding cannabis industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the plan involves the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) using “remote” means to monitor harvests and other medical cannabis operations. “This is to allow for the continuity of activities on licensed […]

Jamaica plans to maintain ‘functional’ cannabis market amid pandemic is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/jamaica-unveils-plan-to-maintain-functional-cannabis-market-amid-pandemic/

