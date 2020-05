Canadian cannabis sales surged in March amid COVID-19, data shows

Articles

Retail sales of regulated cannabis in Canada soared in March, growing 19% on a monthly basis to a record 181 million Canadian dollars ($129 million). The March retail sales figures from Canada’s national data bureau confirm what industry sources told Marijuana Business Daily that month: Consumers flocked to cannabis stores to stock up as public […]

